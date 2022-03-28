Candidates for several Hamilton County offices talked issues and controversies at the Equity Alliance's 'Cocktails with Candidates' Sunday.
The discussion featured candidates for Hamilton County District Attorney and Hamilton County Commission district 11. It was moderated by Local 3's LaTrice Currie.
Republican District Attorney Candidates Neal Pinkston and Coty Wamp and Democratic Candidate John Brooks discussed their thoughts on qualified immunity and equitable policing in Hamilton County.
"I think it's important that everyone supports law enforcement," said Pinkston. "I think it's also important though that the minority communities are heard."
"I'm running as a republican, but there's a good argument that this race shouldn't even be partisan," said Wamp. "So when I get invited to speak to groups like the equity alliance, I want to make sure that they know that I care."
"Anytime you talk about criminal justice, and try to get everybody's opinion, it's almost always productive," said Brooks.
Republicans Pinkston and Wamp were also asked about controversies that have been surrounding their campaigns.
Pinkston has been accused of nepotism for hiring his wife and her brother to jobs at the district attorney's office.
The NAACP asked Wamp for a public apology over comments she made at an event about qualified immunity.
"We need to be talking about what we're going to do in the next eight years," said Wamp. "I've tried to do that, I'm going to keep doing that. Politics is nasty, but we really should try to talk about what we all agree on."
"Voters, whether republican, democrat, independent or otherwise, get a chance to see who the most qualified person for a position is," said Pinkston. "That's most important for this community and this county."
"They are both talking about each other," said Brooks. "What I will give is professionalism. I will give fairness."
The primary election for county offices is on Tuesday, May 3. The last day to request an absentee ballot is on Tuesday, April 26.