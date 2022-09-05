Almost a month after 15 Chattanooga police officers were reassigned from enforcement duties, most of them are back on their original assignments.
But now, attorneys are wanting to know exactly who they are and what they did.
"If the county had put one out, or any governmental actor had put one out that, they know they have problems," said attorney Robin Flores. "It goes to the credibility of the witnesses. Because keep in mind, police control the narrative. They're the ones who write the reports."
Flores subpoenaed Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp for a list of officers with documented violations of the federal Brady doctrine, which protects the production of evidence in court.
"You got that many officers that are out there locking people up," said Flores. "And then have this big cloud over their head."
In the subpoena, Flores asks for the production of a Brady or Giglio List, a documentation of officers who have been proven to have misrepresented information.
The 15 officers reassigned last month had sustained accusations of misrepresentation. Some of them were found to have filed false reports.
"In the coming weeks, I will be reviewing each internal affairs file to determine how the violations, if at all, will affect pending prosecutions," Wamp wrote in a statement to Local 3 News. "This coordination includes the keeping of a publicly available Brady/Giglio list that would name law enforcement officers who have sustained violations involving untruthfulness."
Wamp went on to say the officers may still be able to testify, but the letters would serve as a disclosure to defendants. Wamp's review would determine whether those officers would be eligible to testify in court.
Flores is representing the estate of Shandle Riley, a woman who died earlier this year during the course of a federal lawsuit claiming a Hamilton County sheriff's deputy baptized her against her will.
"In our case, what we're litigating and alleging is that there was a pattern or practice for the Hamilton County government that they knew misconduct occurred," said Flores.
Flores not only believes the mere existence of the list would help his case against the sheriff's office, but it would also help him understand what other cases the 15 officers were involved in, while most of them are back on patrol.
According to the subpoena, Wamp has until September 23 to respond.