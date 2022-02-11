Restaurants across the Tennessee Valley had another week of successful inspections.
However, food being stored improperly in the kitchen caused on chain restaurant to almost fail.
Denny's on Paul Huff Parkway in Cleveland scored a 74.
The inspector observed containers of food that was ready to be served being stored on the floor.
Dishes were not being scraped before they were washed leaving clean dishes with food residue.
There were multiple water leaks throughout the restaurant causing an immediate hazard.
According to the inspector raw food and ready to serve food was not being stored correctly, and was being mixed throughout.
Raw chicken was seen stored with cooked sausage and cooked steak in the cooler.
A 74 is not a failing score.
Last September, the same Denny's scored a 72 after an inspector saw live roaches and dirty dishes.
Both scores are not failing scores.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym, call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 97 Holiday Inn Express 440 W M L King Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Subway #32212 9413 Apison Pike Suite 114 Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 517 Subs 1238 Taft Highway Suite 184 Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Theatre Centre 400 River Street Chattanooga, TN
- 88 El Taxqueno Taqueria 3100 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Peets Coffee Drive Thru 802 Pine Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 McAlister's Deli 2288 Gunbarrel Road Suite 124 Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Hixson High School 5705 Middle Valley Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 S.T.E.M. School Chattanooga 4501 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Garden Plaza @ Greenbriar Cove 4586 Forsythia Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Mountain Oaks Wedding Events & Catering 9508 Church Street Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Zaxby's # 66105 8884 Old Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Hixson Middle School 5681 Old Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 96 Country Inn & Suites 3725 Modern Industries Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Alexian Village 437 Alexian Way Signal Mountain, TN
- 94 Holiday Inn Express Indoor Pool 440 M L King Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 99 St. Nicholas School 7525 Min Tom Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Gold's Gym Pool (Downtown) 210 West 4th Street Suite 600 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 McAlister's Deli 2288 Gunbarrel Road Suite 124 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Holiday Inn Express 440 W M L King Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Peets Coffee Drive Thru 802 Pine Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Zaxby's # 66105 8884 Old Lee Hwy Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Garden Plaza @ Greenbriar Cove 4586 Forsythia Way Ooltewah, TN
- 99 Clumpies Ice Cream Co. 26 B Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Red Bank Elementary 1110 Mountain Creek Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Stadium Kitchen 6198 N Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Miss G's Tortas and Tamales 4801 English Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Kid's Space Learning Center 26 Hunt Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Kiddieland 7810 Celeste Lane Hixson, TN
- 98 East Ridge Nutrition South 6016 Ringgold Road Suite 106 Chattanooga, TN
- 89 Papa John's 3908 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 98 Courtyard by Marriot 200 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Atlasta Latte 7427 Davis Mill Circle Harrison, TN
- 100 Chick-Fil-A 8959 Old Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
- 91 Mexi Wing IX 6925 Shallowford Road Suite 120 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Stadium Kitchen Lounge 6198 N Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Mike's Tavern 5211 Highway 153 Suite 103 Hixson, TN
- 98 Little Caesar's 5510 Highway 153 Suite 106 Hixson, TN
- 100 Mike's Tavern Bar 5211 Highway 153 Suite 103 Hixson, TN
- 100 Sugar B's Cheesecake Cafe 6401 Hixson Pike Suite B1 Hixson, TN
- 97 Mission BBQ 1926 Gunbarrel Road Suite 108 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Mexi Wing IX Lounge 6925 Shallowford Road Suite 120 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Red Bank Elementary School 1110 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Caldsted Foundation, Inc 3701 Cherryton Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Gold's Gym 6933 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 YMCA Downtown - Lap Pool 301 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Sports Barn East 6170 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn & Suites 1453 Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Gold's Gym 6933 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 YMCA Downtown Whirlpool 301 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Sports Barn East 6170 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 YMCA Downtown 301 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Fairfield Inn & Suites 1453 Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Atlasta Latte 7427 Davis Mill Circle Harrison, TN
- 100 Stay APT Suites 6046 Relocation Way Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Little Caesar's 9321 Lee Highwy Ooltewah, TN
- 99 Subway #50254 1309 Taft Highway Signal Mountain, TN
- 94 Apron Strings Catering 3018 Cummings Highway Suite D Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Subway 9231 Old Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
- 92 Formosa 5425 Highway 153 Suite 129 Hixson, TN
- 95 Dos Bros 1700 Broad Street Suite 102 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 La Altena 615 Commercial Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Pupuseria Marelyn 1622 Dodds Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Shane's Rib Shack 9448 Bradmore Lane Suite 108 Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Rib & Loin 5435 Highway 153 Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Chili's Grill 5637 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 San Marcos 1818 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 5 Points NorthShore 328 Cherokee Blvd Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Chili's Grill Lounge 5637 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Pizza Bros Southside Bar 1800 Broad Street Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Chattanooga Charter Lower School of Excellence 2029 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Hamilton Skate Place 7414 Goodwin Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hardee's 4831 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Logan's Roadhouse #388 504A Northgate Mall Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Zaxby's #66103 4815 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Pizza Bros Southside 1800 Broad Street Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Captain D's #3144 1690 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Cadence Coffee Company #11 East 7th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chatta Nutrition 5063 Hixson Pike Suite 137 Hixson, TN
- 100 Papa John's #2076 5940 Highway 58 Harrison, TN
- 100 Culture Coffee Co. 610 Georgia Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Kevin Brown's Burgers 8228 Mahan Gap Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Duck Donuts 2115 Gunbarrel Road Suite A11 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Thai Esan 4330 Ringgold Road Suite 7 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Subway # 69267 8618 Highway 58 Harrison, TN
- 99 The Bread Basket 5023 A Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Stay Express Inn 6510 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 88 4 Seasons Nutrition 3732 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Little Caesar's 7601 E Brainerd Road Suite 1 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Einstein Bros Bagels 5237 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 89 Sonic Drive-In 4348 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Marco's Pizza 5978 Snowhill Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Firehouse Subs 9032 Old Lee Highway Suite 114 Ooltewah, TN
- 95 Stay Express Inn 6510 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Six18 Restaurant & Lounge 618 Georgia Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Unknown Caller Kitchen 715 Cherry Street Suite 109 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Maple Street Biscuit Company 2114 Gunbarrel Rd Suite A Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Arby's #6576 9200 Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Salsarita's 9032 Old Lee Highway Suite 120 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Champion Christian Learning Academy 3661 Brainerd Road Suite 201 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Powerhouse Concessions @ CCS 3354 Charger Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Cafe @ CCS 3354 Charger Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lower School Pavilion 3354 Charger Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 97 East Ridge High School 4320 Bennett Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Main Kitchen @ CCS 3354 Charger Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Six18 Restaurant & Lounge 618 Georgia Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Unknown Caller Bar 715 Cherry Street Suite 109 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 La Quinta Inn & Suites Pool 5000 New Country Drive Hixson, TN
- 100 Thrasher Elementary School 1301 James Boulevard Signal Mountain, TN
- 98 La Quinta 7051 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Chattanooga Charter Upper School of Excellence 1912 S Willow Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Comfort Inn & Suites 3117 Parker Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Thrasher Elementary School 1301 James Boulevard Signal Mountain, TN
- 98 La Quinta 7051 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Chattanooga Charter Upper School of Excellence 1912 S Willow Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sports Barn North Spa 1790 Hamil Road Hixson, TN
- 97 Thrasher Elementary School 1301 James Boulevard Signal Mountain, TN
- 95 Lookout Mountain Elementary School 321 N Bragg Avenue Lookout Mountain, TN
- 99 McCallie School 500 Dodds Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taco Bell #029007 4786 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Five Star Food McKee 10000 McKee Road Collegedale, TN
- 98 Urban Stack 12 13th W Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Comfort Inn & Suites 3117 Parker Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Goodman Coffee at St. Elmo 3913 Street Elmo Avenue Suite B Chattanooga, TN
- 99 American Wings II 2316 3rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Comfort Inn & Suites 3117 Parker Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Waffle House #2401 7801 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Windy City Eatz 207 Sequoia Drive Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 97 Jordan's Barbeque 910 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 91 Red Roof Inn 156 James Asbury Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Sonic Drive-In #3885 390 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Xochi's Tiny Kitchen 1498 Stuart Road NE Cleveland, TN
- 70 Little Caesar's Pizza 2350 Red Food Drive Cleveland, TN
- 92 Applegate Motel 1857 APD 40 Highway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 76 Burger King #22574 1186 Perimeter Drive SE Cleveland, TN
- 92 Hardees-Blue Springs 2410 Blue Springs Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Dairy Queen 275 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 74 Denny's 1011 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 97 McDonald's 1350 25th Street NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Sonic Drive-In #5579 25th Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Jersey Mike's Subs 2416 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
- 98 The New Life Community Kitchen 155 S Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Valley View Cafeteria 5607 Spring Place Road Cleveland, TN
- 96 YMCA Hot Tub 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
- 96 Hampton Inn Pool 4355 Frontage Road Cleveland, TN
- 100 YMCA Indoor Pool 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
- 95 Wendy's 1010 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 100 Foundation Station Kitchen 225 Michigan Avenue School Road Cleveland, TN
- 84 Knights Inn 2421 Georgetown Road Cleveland, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn Pool 2815 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN
- 98 La Quinta Pool 130 Interstate Drive Cleveland, TN
- 99 Baptist Student Center 1475 Norman Chapel Road Cleveland, TN
- 92 Krystal CLV001 2510 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 92 Little Lambs Child Care 2101 Waterlevel Highway Cleveland, TN
- 95 Ronnie's Diner 1235 Inman Street Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 95 Zoe's Kitchen 1426 Towne Lake Center Suite 106 Woodstock, GA
- 95 Burger Inn 9680 Main Street Woodstock, GA
- 100 Woodstock Aquatic Pool 103 Arnold Mill Road Woodstock, GA
- 94 Longhorn Steakhouse 1420 Towne Lake Parkway Woodstock, GA
- 96 Krystal Restaurants LLC (Alabama Highway) CHN030 15703 Alabama Highway Ringgold, GA
- 98 Park Place Restaurant 2891 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Burrito Wings Mexican Grill 1849 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Dade County
- 100 Subway (Rising Fawn) 319 Deer Head Cove Road Rising Fawn, GA
Murray County
- 97 Brass Lantern 3042 Highway 76 Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Wendy's Hamburgers 1041 N Third Avenue Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 99 Hardee's - LaFayette 813 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 87 Pie Slingers Pizzeria 56 Fieldstone Village Drive Suite A Rock Spring, GA
- 100 Pizza Hut - Delivery Express/Chickamauga; #37622 55 Highway 813 Chickamauga, GA
- 100 Subway - Rock Spring Food Inc. 8175 Highway 27 Rock Spring, GA
- 83 Heritage Health @ Shepherd Hills 800 Patterson Road LaFayette, GA
- 100 Cart and Seoul 67 Sanford Lane Flinstone, GA
- 89 Kosha Hibachi Mobile Unit 2697 Johnson Road Chickamauga, GA
- 100 LaFayette Golf Club 638 S Main Street LaFayette, GA
Whitfield County
- 100 Dawnville Elementary School 1380 Dawnville Road NE Dalton, GA
- 100 Eastbrook Middle School 1382 Eastbrook Road SE Dalton, GA
- 98 Dawnville Drive-In 1359 Dawnville Road NE Dalton, GA
- 92 Toyo Japan 100 Rhythm Drive Dalton, GA
- 97 Wendy's 2080 Chattanooga Road Dalton, GA
- 85 Kumo Japanese Restaurant 1277 N Glenwood Avenue Dalton, GA
- 100 Hammond Creek Middle School 330 Pleasant Grove Drive NE Dalton, GA