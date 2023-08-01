On Saturday, August 12, the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will host "Cherokee Iconography: A Language unto Itself", a special hour-long, ranger-led program which will explore the Cherokee culture through its symbols and iconography.
Visitors will learn about the world of Cherokee symbol meanings, and discover how they were used to represent beliefs about the universe and culture.
The event starts at 11 a.m., and will be held at the Passage Site located near the Tennessee River, between the Market Street Bridge and the Tennessee Aquarium.
The Passage at Ross's Landing is a pedestrian link between downtown and the Tennessee River. It marks the start of the Trail of Tears – a path of suffering and hardship that forced the Cherokee Nation to travel from Ross's Landing to Oklahoma. The Passage serves as a permanent outdoor exhibit, commemorating the journey that cost the lives of over 4,000 Cherokee during the tragic relocation.
The Passage is located at Ross's Landing, 100 Riverfront Pkwy., Chattanooga, TN 37402.
Participants must park in one of the pay-to-park parking lots near Market Street and West Aquarium Way.
For more information, visit their page at https://www.facebook.com/events/111407945373122/