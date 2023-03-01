On Tuesday, March 7, the North Chattanooga Council of the Chattanooga Area Chamber will host its annual Council Expo from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Hamilton County Business Development Center (100 Cherokee Blvd on the Northshore).
The Expo, showcasing businesses and restaurants from the area, will have 30 vendors for attendees to visit, including ModWash, Workergenix, Local’s Only, RSS Insurance, and Totto’s Sushi and Grill.
A $5 entry fee will be collected at the door, with all proceeds benefitting the Northside Neighborhood House - a local non-profit serving individuals across northern Hamilton County since 1924.
To RSVP, visit the Chattanooga Chamber North Council page on Facebook or Eventbrite.