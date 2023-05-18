Residents of a number of local counties will be eligible for federal assistance following severe weather in March.
FEMA announced on Thursday that federal disaster assistance will help areas affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds, and a tornado from March 1-3, 2023.
The federal assistance, requested by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, has been made available to 45 of Tennessee's counties.
Named in the declaration are Benton, Bledsoe, Campbell, Carroll, Cheatham, Clay, Crockett, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson, Fentress, Gibson, Giles, Grundy, Hamilton, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lake, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meigs, Monroe, Montgomery, Moore, Obion, Perry, Pickett, Polk, Rhea, Robertson, Stewart, Sumner, Tipton, Wayne and White counties.
“This March, severe weather impacted communities across Tennessee, and I commend local leaders for their work to provide swift response and recovery efforts,” said Gov. Lee. “We remain committed to ensuring that critical resources are made available to impacted Tennesseans in the days ahead.”
Find information about the FEMA Public Assistance Program here.