This week would be a wonderful one to explore to go explore restaurants in the Tennessee Valley, we have no failing inspection scores to report.
One restaurant did lack managerial control and caused them to score quite low.
Subway #32937 in Charleston scored a 79 this week.
Employees were wearing improper jewelry and storing their personal drinks incorrectly.
Meatballs were being reheated and other food was being thawed incorrectly.
A large gap was seen at the door where sunlight was coming through.
Dishes were being stored dirty as they were being properly pre-scraped before being washed.
According to the inspector the manager wasn't able to provide food safety knowledge.
The inspector said they had to wait for the manager to arrive to discuss critical violations.
A 79 is not a failing score.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 Panoram Imports Catering LLC 806 East 12th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn & Suites 2345 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Pneuma Christian Academy 7345 Old Cleveland Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tweety's Child Care Food 52 N. Larchmont Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Traveling Tasty 1414 Jenkins Road Suite 162 Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Mean Mug Coffee House 205 Manufacturer's Road Suite 109 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Fairfield Inn & Suites 2345 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Ronnie's Grill 408 Dodson Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Edible Arrangements 4513 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hampton Inn 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Dunkin Donuts 6408-A Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Peet's Coffee and Tea 819 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 China House 888, Inc. 7601 E Brainerd Road Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 McDonald's 6401 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 First Watch 5207 Highway 153 Suite 102 Hixson, TN
- 98 Chick-Fil-A 5740 Highway 153 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hampton Inn 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN
- 98 St. Peter's Episcopal 848 Ashland Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Northside Learning Center 923 Mississippi Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Comfort Inn & Suites 3117 Parker Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 94 TownePlace Suites 7010 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 St. Peters Episcopal Church & School 848 Ashland Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Purpose Point Learning Academy 4801 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chili's Grill Lounge 123 Northgate Mall Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hulsey Wellness Center 5510 University Drive Collegedale, TN
- 100 Dalewood Middle School 1300 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Travelodge 2361 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ivy Academy Cafeteria 8520 Dayton Pike Soddy-Daisy, TN
- 98 Gold's Gym 6933 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hilton Garden Inn 2343 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Southern Adventist University 5510 University Drive Collegedale, TN
- 92 Dalewood Middle School 1300 Shallowford Rad Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Forbidden City Bar 2273 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Grace Children's Center 7815 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 S. Chattanooga Rec Ctr Pool 1152 40th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Universal Joint Bar 532 Lookout Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hilton Garden Inn 2343 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Southern Adventist University 5510 University Drive Collegedale, TN
- 96 Hulsey Wellness Center 5510 University Drive Collegedale, TN
- 100 Gold's Gym 6933 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Dosa Hut 6940 Lee Highway Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN
- 80 Popeyes # 5614 3352 S. Broad St. Chattanooga, TN
- 84 Krystal CHN006 2304 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Komatsu 409 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wendy's 7408 Bonny Oaks Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Forbidden City 2273 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 The Tap House 3800 St. Elmo Avene Suite 114 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Sequoyah Cafe 2000 Sequoyah Access Road Soddy Daisy, TN
- 98 Universal Joint 532 Lookout Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Finley Concessions South 2 1826 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Clumpies Ice Cream Company 3917 St. Elmo Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Finley Concession 1826 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Papa John's 5210 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Catering Companies 6727 Heritage Business Court Suite 119 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Track End Restaurant 3435 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 White Wizard Tattoo 605 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 99 God's Little Angels Daycare 2500 Dodson Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Clumpies Ice Cream Company 3917 St. Elmo Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Krystal CHNF05 3409 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Lynn's Playpen 2008 Dodson Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Cupcake Kitchen 500 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 84 Wings Town 1805 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Ice Cream Show 105 Walnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Subway #31680 6429 Lee Highway Suite 115 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lynn's Playpen II Food 2004 Dodson Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Kumo One 6025 E Brainerd Road Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Lynn's Playpen 2008 Dodson Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Tazikis 432 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Cafe & Toast 3536 Cummings Highway Suite 180 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Jack's Family Restaurant 6411 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Springhill Suites Kitchen 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Salvation Army 800 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wendy's 418 Cumberland Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Los Potros Mexican Restaurant 5611 Ringgold Road Suite A Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Springhill Suites Whirlpool 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Springhill Suites Pool 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn & Suites 40 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Maurice Kirby Daycare 2500 S Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sunshine House Food 1010 Gadd Road Hixson, TN
- 100 Kids Rock Inc 7480 Goodwin Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Kids R Kids 6863 Big Ridge Road Hixson, TN
- 98 Country Inn & Suites 3725 Modern Industries Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 21st Century Child Development & Learning Center 2503 Bailey Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sunshine House Food 1010 Gadd Road Hixson, TN
- 98 YMCA Spa 7430 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Steak N Shake 2296 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 91 Melodee's Diner 3904 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Puckett's Chattanooga 2 West Aquarium Way Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Lucky's 777 Bar & Grill 2536 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Jacks 3530 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 YMCA Pool 7430 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Poblanos Mexican Cuisine 551 River Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Country Inn & Suites 3725 Modern Industries Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Creative Learning Academy 2808 4th Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Mary's Bakery 6940 Lee Highway Suite 109 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Sonic Drive-In 6216 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Country Inn & Suites 3725 Modern Industries Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Super 8 7024 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Freshens UTC 615 McCallie Avenue Dept. 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Subway #25056 6054 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Southern Squeeze 1301 Dorchester Road Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 82 Papa Johns 2700 S. Broad Street Suite 144 Chattanooga, TN
- 81 Amparos Kitchen 5740 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Chubby's BBQ 3801 Rossville Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Rossville Nutrition 3416 Rossville Boulevard Suite 5 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Super 8 Motel 6519 Ringgold Road East Ridge, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Blue & Gold Bistro UTC 615 McCallie Avenue Department 1701 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Freshens UTC 615 McCallie Avenue Department 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 88 Rafael's Italian 5032 Ooltewah Ringgold Road Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 UTC Pool 615 McCallie Avenue Department 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 UTC Catering 615 McCallie Avenue Department 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Olive Garden Restaurant #104 2200 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taco Bell #029042 4115 Rossville Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Steve's Landing 1145 Poling Circle Soddy Daisy, TN
- 99 Starbucks at UTC 615 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Crust Pizza 103 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Chili's Grill 408 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Subway 4106 Dayton Boulevard Red Bank, TN
- 98 UT at Chattanooga 615 McCallie Avenue Department 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Primrose School Of East Brainerd 1619 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Puckett's Chattanooga Bar 2 West Aquarium Way Chattanooga, TN
- 86 Alpine Lodge At Raccoon Mountain 4328 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Olive Garden #1104 Lounge 2200 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Volunteer Community School Kitchen 506 Spears Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Chili's Bar 408 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 MacGuffins Bar 5080 S Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 99 First Steps Christian Daycare 2633 Glass Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 St. Jude Catholic School 930 Ashland Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Childcare Network #034 4650 Redlands Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dawn School 901 Altamont Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Fiamma Pizza Company 405 North Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chambliss Center @ Red Bank 936 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Choo Choo Dive Center 3739 Powers Court Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Sports Barn North Spa 1790 Hamil Road Hixson, TN
- 99 Los 3 Amigos 3536 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Fiamma Pizza Company 405 North Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Krystal CHN002 4416 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Cracker Barrel #102 2346 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 McDonalds # 3342 4608 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 McAlister's Deli 620 Northgate Mall Chattanooga, TN
- 100 McDonald's 5440 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 97 Good Dog Go 3405 St. Elmo Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Haven's Diner 4817 Highway 58 Suite 125 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Econo Lodge Continental Breakfast 150 Browns Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 98 Stacey's Home Cooking 239 Wool Stret Charleston, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Bliss Luxury Salon & Spa 4020 Ocoee Street N Cleveland, TN =
- 98 Tropical Smoothie Cafe 648 Paul Huff Parkway NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 88 Xochi's Tiny Kitchen 1498 Stuart Road NE Cleveland, TN
- 96 Ohh Yeah Fitness Spa 201 Keith Street SW Unit 10 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Lost Boys Body Piercing Co 2501 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
- 96 Raider Pool 350 Central Avenue Cleveland, TN
- 98 Sling Em's Mobile 3716 Tunnel Hill Road SW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Lost Boys Tattoo Co. 2501 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
- 93 Rodeway Inn 2595 Georgetown Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 North Lee School Cafeteria 205 Sequoia Drive Cleveland, TN
- 94 Cleveland Middle School 3635 Georgetown Road Cleveland, TN
- 79 Lincoln Inn & Swiss House 2589 Georgetown Road NW Cleveland, TN
- 100 Muchacho Tacos Bar 8666 Hiwassee Street Charleston, TN
- 98 Muchacho Tacos 8666 Hiwassee Street Charleston, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Panera Bread 375 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 79 Subway #32937 9040 Hiwassee Highway Charleston, TN
- 100 Lost Boys Tattoo Company 2507 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Logan's Roadhouse 3940 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Black Hand Tattoo 158 Old Mouse Creek Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Permanent Cosmetics by Ginger 201 Keith Street SW 54 Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 99 Cook Out 920 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 96 Baskins Robins 2847 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Dade County
- 100 The Blink 14049 Scenic Highway Lookout Mountain, GA
- 91 Covenant College Cafeteria 14049 Scenic Highway Lookout Mountain, GA
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 100 Lafayette Middle School 419 Roadrunner Boulevard Lafayette, GA
- 100 Lafayette High School Round Pond Road Lafayette, GA
- 100 North Lafayette Elementary 610 N Duke Street Lafayette, GA
- 100 Rossville Elementary 1250 Wilson Road Roassville, GA
- 100 Ridgeland High School 2478 Happy Valley Road Rossville, GA
- 100 Chattanooga Valley Middle 847 Allgood Road Flinstone, GA
- 100 The Grind Coffee Shop 104 Crittenden Avenue Chickamauga, GA
- 97 Lookout Mountain Club Inc. 1730 Wood Nymph Trail Lookout Mountain, GA
Whitfield County
- 100 Dalton Jr. High School 1250 Cross Plains Trail Dalton, GA
- 99 Gondolier's Pizza 1229 N Glenwood Avenue Dalton, GA
- 91 Morningside of Dalton 2470 Dug Gap Road Dalton, GA
- 94 Kelly's Restaurant LLC 1700 Dixie Highway SPC A Dalton, GA
- 100 Sol De Mayo LLC 825 Chattanooga Avenue Suite 11 Dalton, GA
- 84 Casa Del Cafe 219 E Morris Street Dalton, GA
- 100 Northwest Whitfield High School 1651 Tunnel Hill-Varnell Road Tunnel Hill, GA
- 98 Tocayo's Mexican Grill 904 S Thornton Avenue Dalton, GA
- 97 American Legion Post #112 1118 N Glenwood Avenue Dalton, GA
- 96 Hamilton Medical Center 1200 Memorial Drive Dalton, GA
- 100 Ross Woods Adult Day Services 1402 Walston Avenue Dalton, GA
- 99 McDonald's #4879 1210 Glenwood Avenue Dalton, GA
- 91 Del Taco 1205 N Glenwood Avenue Dalton, GA