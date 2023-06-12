An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, and the Gallatin Police Department has resulted in the indictment of a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the food bank where he worked.
The investigation began in May of 2022, and later found that 81-year-old James Gill, who served as the director of the Sumner County Food Bank, used the organization’s money to make personal purchases.
The TBI says that Gill wrote checks to himself and others from the food bank’s account, and transferred funds to other accounts using a different non-profit name.
Further investigation also revealed that Gill paid a food bank volunteer for sex acts.
The Sumner County Grand Jury returned indictments charging James Gill with one count of theft of property over $250,000, one count of money laundering, and one count of patronizing prostitution.
Gill was arrested Friday and booked into the Sumner County Jail on a $75,000 bond.