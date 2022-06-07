The Tennessee Aquarium’s IMAX theater will show the latest Jurassic World movie release in 3D in June.
Dinofans can see 'Jurassic World: Dominion' in IMAX 3D in screenings over three days.
2D screenings will also be shown.
Utilizing dual 4K laser projectors with an enhanced 12-channel audio system, the special screenings on the six-story screen are sure to give fans every heart-pounding footstep of the franchise’s signature terror, the Tyrannosaurus Rex.
The latest sequel comes four years after the conclusion of 2018’s 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,' as dinosaurs spread across the world from the once-isolated islands where they were first exhibited by theme-park builders bent on turning the primordial reptiles into tourist attractions.
Jurassic World: Dominion will be screened in 3D at 3:45 p.m. ET on June 10, 11 and 12.
2D screenings will be shown at 6:30 p.m. ET on June 9, 7:00 p.m. on June 10-12, and 6:30 p.m. on June 13-19.