Between a global pandemic, political division, and the struggles of every day life, it can be stressful to be an adult.
We has a simple way to bring some stress relief into your daily routine.
Growing up our parents tell us not to play in the dirt. But statistics show its takes just 15 minutes of interacting with a houseplant and getting your hands a little dirty to reduce your levels of stress.
"I think to focus on something else really deters from any anxiety, depression, its just such a distraction," said Apirl Fike, Manager of Backyard Nursery.
April Fike with Backyard Nursery has been helping me understand and get the most out of my first ever house plants.
"What are the different options here, is it getting too much water, not enough sunlight, there's a lot of variables and I try to knock out one variable at a time and then see how the plant responds to that," said Fike.
Several Local 3 employees let me foster their house plants for a couple of weeks.
"who ever has been taking care of this has done a really great job," said Fike.
I'm getting the chance to see for my self the mental health benefits of caring for a house plant.
"You get to see it every day, take care of it, watch it grow, and there is a reward behind that," said Fike.
Fike tells us she worked in the service industry for 20 years before realizing it wasn't for her. She has now started herbalism school and managing the Backyard Nursery.
"There is a level where you just get burnt out, I just love the beauty of the earth and what it brings.. flowers.. it just makes me happy," said Fike.
From what I've learned there is no such thing as too many plants.
"I probably have close to 70, takes a while to water," said Kat McGraw, horticulturist at Ooltewah Nursery.
McGraw says most house plants only need to be watered once or twice a week, like the dracaenas and rubber plants.
For beginners she recommends the snake plant, which only needs to be watered every 2 to 8 weeks. She also advises using fish emulsion as a fertilizer once a month.
"It does have a little odor to it when you first put it on, that leaves in about 15 minutes... its great for the foliage, its good for the roots system, its a natural fungicide," said McGraw.
Both McGraw and Fike say its obvious to them the calming affect and comfort they get from connecting to the plant they helped grow.
"I actually name my plants, I have a prickly pear cactus that came all the way from Savannah, his name is Rodrigo," said Fike.
While they were only my plants for a short while... Tobey, Andrew, and Tom have made a relaxing impact on my daily routine. From testing out how much sun they should or shouldn't get, to clipping a few brown leaves.
"I think it would benefit everyone to have at least one house plant, it just makes the living area a whole lot cozier," said McGraw.
If you would like to learn more about the two businesses, click here for the Backyard Nursery.
For the Ooltewah Nursery, click here.