Good morning, please, be careful of all roads for your morning commute after the dusting of snow across the area yesterday. The worst spots will be untreated secondary roads, mountainous roads, and bridges/overpasses. Road temperatures will stay below freezing until about 9-10am ET, dependent on your exact location. Thankfully, road and air temperatures will rise well above freezing today. Afternoon highs will be cool in the low to mid-40s, but that will feel pretty warm to us after the past few days. Clouds will gradually decrease, eventually becoming mostly sunny. Tonight will once again be below freezing with lows in the low to mid-20s.
Wednesday will be sunny with highs reaching the low 50s! Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs near 58. Friday will have a mix of sun and clouds with a few scattered showers possible, especially later in the day. Highs will warm again to near 60. Rain showers will be likely on Saturday for New Year’s Eve with mild highs in the low 60s. Sunday will be mostly to partly cloudy with highs near 64 – pleasant weather for New Year’s Day.