DFD honors firefighter of the year

The Dalton Fire Department honored Lt. Gary Stanley as Firefighter of the Year at their monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 28th, 2023.
Lt. Stanley was chosen by a vote of his fellow firefighters for his commitment to the community, enthusiasm for the profession, and selfless acts.
Chief Todd Pangle presented the award to Lt. Stanley, noting that he had recently been recognized with a certificate of commendation for life-saving heroics after a motor vehicle crash near his home.
Lt. Stanley joined the agency in 1999 and has worked his way up through the ranks with a goal of becoming an officer which he achieved earlier this year. In addition to his assigned duties, Stanley is also the commander of the fire department's honor guard and represents the agency at various functions in differing roles, including singing the national anthem.
The Public Safety Commission also unanimously confirmed the promotion of Danny Arthur to the rank of engineer at their meeting. Arthur began his current stint with the Dalton Fire Department in January 2013 and his firefighting career dates back to 1998.
He holds several National Professional Qualifications and Special Operations Qualifications, and has served as a fill-in officer on his shift. Chief Pangle noted in a letter of recommendation that Arthur exhibits professionalism, knowledge, and a great attitude in anything he does.
The promotion to engineer fills a vacant position left by the recent retirement of former engineer Mark Richardson.