Chattanooga Lookouts fans will have a new space to enjoy!
On Tuesday, Local 3 News got a look at the renderings for the stadium, which will replace the old U.S. pipe site on Chestnut Street.
The site has an opening date of April 2025.
Master developer Jim Irwin says planning so far is on track. He presented the renderings of the South Broad Plan to the Chattanooga City Council.
The renderings show that the river walk is a key component to the renovations.
The project features open layouts, indoor and outdoor seating, retail centers, and restaurants.
The space, Irwin says, will be a family-fun place people can enjoy year-round.
The new design will utilize some of the historical sites already on the property and Irwin says it also incorporates the community.
"That's one thing we're committed to doing; we're not just building an island of concrete in a sea of asphalt; instead, it becomes a walkable, bikeable, year-round venue for the entire city,” said Irwin.
Irwin says they are in the first phase of planning and hope to finalize the drawings by next month.
Then construction crews will take those drawings and determine the overall cost.
Irwin couldn't provide a timeframe for when the site could break ground, but hopes to have it open by the 2025 deadline.
