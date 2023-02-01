McFarland Avenue in Rossville will be closed to traffic from Maple Street to Bryan Street this week as crews work on the railroad crossing.
The construction is set to begin Saturday, February 8 and is expected to end on Wednesday, February 8.
West Lake Avenue, Williams Street and Maple Street will be marked to detour around the work zone.
Walker County also announced the railroad crossings at Williams Road, Fisher Road, Jenkins Road, Wilder Road, Lytle Road and Adams Lane will be repaired in the coming weeks.