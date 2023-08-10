Detectives are investigating a shooting at a home in Red Bank on Thursday morning.
It happened in the 100 block of Goodson Avenue around 1:00am.
Police say they arrived at the scene to find that a person had been shot and taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.
Police say the initial investigation shows the shooting suspect forced his or her way into the victim’s home, which led to a shootout between the two.
The suspect fled the scene and police say this appears to be a targeted incident.
The victim’s name and condition have not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
