Detectives are investigating a shooting at a home in Red Bank on Thursday morning.

It happened in the 100 block of Goodson Avenue around 1:00am.

Police say they arrived at the scene to find that a person had been shot and taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Police say the initial investigation shows the shooting suspect forced his or her way into the victim’s home, which led to a shootout between the two.

The suspect fled the scene and police say this appears to be a targeted incident.

The victim’s name and condition have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

