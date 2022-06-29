Dermatologist touches on non-melanoma skin cancer awareness

Alabama's Governor Kay Ivey declared that this week as Non-Melanoma skin cancer awareness week.
One out five Americans will develop Non-Melanoma skin cancer before they turn 70.
Fort Payne Dermatologist Michael Digby said Melanoma skin cancer is something to watch out for but there is more out there you should be concerned about.
“Like basal cell, and also squamous cell carcinoma and the relate is with the latest data we're showing that more patients are dying per year from squamous cell carcinoma then melanoma and that is very alarming,” Digby said.
According to Digby people with less pigment in their skin, of older age, or with weakened or suppressed immune systems are more at risk of developing Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer.
It comes from UV radiation from sun expose or tanning beds.
There is plenty of ways people can protect themselves.
“The midday hour anywhere from ten to especially two of three o'clock that obviously when the sun is the highest in the sky and the rays are more direct. Far more damage can be done at that time, if you can avoid those hours of being out in the sun that’s optimal. Wearing long sleeves, wearing broad brim hats, just covering the skin,” Digby said.
Digby said and of course applying a generous amount of sunscreen and remembering to reapply always helps.
Treatment wise, there is more options than having to have surgery done these days.
“We can do image guided radiotherapy and take care of those cancers now with a very high cure rate of over 99-percent with is right up there with the best of the best of mohs surgery and get these cancers taken care of in a painless fashion,” Digby said.
If something about you skin seems off, Digby said do not hesitate to get it checked out.
“If you have a question see a dermatologist, see someone who knows how to recognize these things, see somebody who understands that there is more out there than just melanoma,” Digby said.
