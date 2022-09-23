Local 3 News has learned that the deputy involved in the controversial arrest of a student at East Ridge High School will not be placed on leave.
Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett released more than an hour's worth of body camera footage of the arrest that's causing controversy.
Previously, we only saw a 15-second version of the incident taken with a cell phone.
The video begins with a gym teacher explaining to Deputy Tyler Mcrae that 18-year-old Tauris Sledge refused to play kickball.
When the teacher asked about it, he says that Sledge became aggressive and started yelling. Only once in the video does Sledge become visibly angry, and he's never seen on camera hitting anybody.
Later, Deputy Mcrae put his hand on Sledge's shoulders, that was the point that Mcrae says he felt threatened by Sledge.
The Situation then moves to the bleachers, where Mcrae says he's taking Sledge into custody for resisting orders.