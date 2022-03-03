Deputy chief calls rescue of two lost cavers most unique in his career

A man at the center of rescuing two cavers Tuesday is calling this operation the most unique one yet in his 25-year career.
The operation took about 12 hours, which the rescue team said was pretty standard for a cave rescues, but it's how far they had to go and where they had to go that threw them for a loop.
"The last thing we wanted one of my teams to do was to take, what they call the gate here, and go beyond it,” said Brad Tipton, Deputy Chief of Chattanooga Hamilton County Rescue Service.
Past that gate is where Gabriel Vaughn and Robby Dobos decided to venture. For reference, that is completely off the map. The map of the Lookout Mountain Cave does not cover the portion these men were in.
"The reason why the map stops there is because it gets horrible. It gets to be about eleven inches high and not very wide and the vast majority of it is filled with water,” Tipton said.
Tipton also told us his team spent most of the time searching the part the map covered. He says very few have ever traveled beyond that part.
The rescue was rather unique and very difficult. The cave is an active rail tunnel and full of soot from a hundred years of trains passing through.
"When you go in your hands are black, your clothes are black, so we know the cave will pull air in and we have to worry about the CO2 that it pulls in with it. That's the reason why the trains had to stop,” Tipton told us.
Trains were halted for twelve hours during the rescue. Something that will likely cost a lot of money to the railway companies.
"There was a point there where we were running out of time. We had kind of agreed with the railroad of a cutoff time so they could get their trains going again,” said Tipton.
Tipton was about to call the search when he sent a team to the undeveloped part of the cave as a last ditch effort.
"I sent that last team in with some pretty strong guys that were very determined. They looked at it, they realized it would be pretty miserable. They didn't think the chances would be that those guys were back there. They get 600 feet back there and they find them," Tipton said.
Tipton recommends you are prepared and ask for help from a professional or someone established in the community before you go on a high-level adventure.
The Chattanooga Hamilton County Rescue Service largely operates on donations so help from the community is always appreciated.