A former Hamilton County Deputy who admitted to giving alcohol to teens is back in law enforcement.
Justin Tabor is training for the Bradley County Sheriff's Patrol Program.
A 2013 internal investigation found Justin Tabor provided alcohol and slept in the same bed as one minor numerous times.
In the investigation, there were no statements or evidence that proved there was a sexual relationship between tabor and the minor.
Tabor was a part of the program as a deputy called the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Explorer Post back in 2013.
It is a program that gives kids a chance to see first-hand, what it is like to be a deputy.
Some of the juveniles involved in the program were part of the investigation, but the alcohol incident happened while he was off duty.
After Tabor admitted to the incident, he was suspended for a month without pay, and faced a year of disciplinary probation, among other things.
A spokesperson for the Bradley County Sheriff's Office said they are aware of the past allegations and they released this statement in response: "Justin Tabor is an employee of the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. He was recently hired and is currently in a 3-month on the job training program with a Field Training Officer from our patrol division.
Our administration is aware of the past allegations from 2013, concerning Tabor. As with all applicants, our agency conducts a thorough background check. Justin Tabor met all of the qualifications for employment required by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission."