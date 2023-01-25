featured
Deputies search for suspects caught on video in Polk County
- Jordan Rudzinski
-
- Updated
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a suspect caught on video in the Grove road area of Benton.
Deputies say the suspect was looking though the window when he was scared off by home owners who were alerted by their security system.
The sheriff's office says if you have any information to call 423-338-4540 and press option 3 for dispatch or private message their Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
Parents voice concerns after LaFayette teacher is arrested
-
'We're getting very close' Keeslyn Roberts missing for three years
-
Heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog
-
UPDATE: Driver killed; child hospitalized in Hwy 58 incident; police investigation continues
-
UPDATE: M&M pauses 'spokescandy' after changes spawn criticism, replacing with Maya Rudolph
-
Community reacts to single-vehicle crash on Hwy 58 near Jersey Pike
-
U.S. renames TN town to remove racist slur from name
-
An elderly Florida couple's murder-suicide agreement ended with a shooting at a Daytona Beach hospital