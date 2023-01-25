Deputies search for suspects caught on video in Polk County
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a suspect caught on video in the Grove road area of Benton.
 
Deputies say the suspect was looking though the window when he was scared off by home owners who were alerted by their security system.
The sheriff's office says if you have any information to call 423-338-4540 and press option 3 for dispatch or private message their Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.
 

Tags

Recommended for you