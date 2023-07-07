Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit made a big haul Thursday when they served a search warrant at a Soddy Daisy home.
The suspect at center of the investigation was identified by HCSO as Joshua Mills. Mills attempted to flee on foot from deputies and was caught quickly.
In the home on West Ridge Trail Road, detectives found a large cache of drugs, weapons and money. Seized were:
- Approximately 10.2 pounds of Methamphetamine
- 8.2 pounds of Fentanyl
- 2 pounds of Marijuana
- 18 Marijuana plants
- Drug paraphernalia
- 12 Firearms - 3 were verified as stolen
- $10,321.00 in US currency
- 2010 Audi S5
According to the HCSO, the street value of the narcotics is approximately $870,250.
Mills is also a previously convicted felon, which prohibits him from having a firearm. Mills also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, HCSO spokesman Matt Lea said.
“In 2022, our nation saw the highest record of drug related deaths with over 109,000 people. Here locally, we saw 1,280 overdoes which included 148 deaths across our county. Each day, your sheriff’s office, is committed to eradicating dangerous drugs like methamphetamine and Fentanyl from our streets which is indiscriminately killing our citizens. I want this drug seizure to be a clear message from me to those who sell this poison in our community -The next knock on your door may not be your customer, it very well could be my Narcotics Detectives or SWAT Team serving a warrant for your arrest,” said Sheriff Austin Garrett.
Mills was transported to the Hamilton County Jail, booked and charged with:
- 4 counts of drugs for resale
- possession of drug paraphernalia - felony
- possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony
- unlawful possession of a weapon
- 3 counts of theft of property
- tampering with or fabricating evidence
- evading arrest
- resisting stop, halt, frisk or arrest
Mills was also booked on an outstanding warrant for introduction of contraband into a penal institution.