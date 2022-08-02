Good morning, please watch for areas of patchy dense fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 8am CT for Jackson and DeKalb Counties in Alabama. However, there are several additional spots with foggy conditions across our viewing area. Be safe on your morning commute.
For the rest of your Tuesday, it’s back to summertime reality after the soaking rain and clouds of yesterday. Today will have a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 85-90 range. The heat index will max out around 100. There will be a few scattered showers and storms, and then, tonight will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with a few storms possible.
Wednesday and Thursday will be hot in the low 90s with scattered showers/storms. Rain chances will bump up slightly to 50% for Friday through the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to 90.