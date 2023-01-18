Good morning, a Dense Fog Advisory is in place for all of our counties this morning. In the spots with dense fog, visibility may be down to one quarter mile or less. Please, be careful driving this morning. Fog should last through about 10am/9am CT. The rest of your Wednesday will be mostly cloudy to overcast. Even with the clouds, it’ll still be mild with highs around 65. There will be a few scattered showers, most likely in the evening.
Tonight will be breezy with wind from the south at 10-20mph, gusts up to 30mph. A line of rain/storms will move across our area from about 3am to 10am ET. There is a low-end risk for a strong to severe storm, especially for Chattanooga and westward, which would be before sunrise. Damaging straightline winds is the threat. Clouds will quickly clear out for a sunny Thursday afternoon with warm highs near 68.
Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs near 54. Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds with an isolated evening shower. Then, more rain will move in overnight and through Sunday. Both weekend days will have cool highs in the low 50s.