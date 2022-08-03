Democratic Hamilton County Mayoral Nominee Matt Adams addressed the recent email revelations pertaining to Weston Wamp.

Adams also said he would add republicans to his staff including Hamilton County Commissioner Sabrena Smedley.

Smedley says that she talked to Adams for the first time Monday and nothing has been agreed upon.

Weston responded to Adams press conference on Tuesday saying in part that he and his wife, Shelby, will be glad when quote " the drama is over Thursday".

Sabrena Smedley responded to the comments saying, "Weston did win because of democrat crossover. Weston continues to show his immaturity and lack of leadership when he's spouting off the mouth without facts."