The Democratic candidate for Hamilton County Mayor says he is warning of a text message being sent to voters that he claims is a “trick” by his Republican opponent.
Democrat Matt Adams is accusing his Republican opponent Weston Wamp of sending a text message to Democratic voters that encourages them to vote for Wamp because Adams can’t be trusted.
The following is the full statement addressing the issue from Matt Adams:
“I have seen several people post screenshots of a text to 'loyal Hamilton County Democrats'. This message is not coming from the Democratic party at any level. It is merely a last ditch effort to sway voters to a candidate who has no respect for Republicans or Democrats. My opponent, Weston Wamp, consistently thinks he is the smartest person in the room, and believes that a cheap 9th inning trick will win him the respect and votes of the residents of this great county. This list of folks receiving this text is the same one that he used 3 months ago to beg Democrats to vote in the Republican primary. I know and understand that the voters of this county are smart enough to see through his tricks.”
Local 3 News reached out to Weston Wamp about the accusations by Adams but we have not heard back at this time.
Voters will decide who will be the next Hamilton County Mayor on Thursday, August 4.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for continuing coverage of Decision 2022.