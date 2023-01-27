A Delta flight attendant went above and beyond in the skies – and it was caught on camera.
This image shows the airline attendant there in the aisle... comforting a passenger who is afraid to fly.
His name is Floyd Dean-Shannon, and he's only been an airline attendant for three months.
He says the passenger was visibly nervous getting on the plane -- and he noticed her sweating before takeoff.
Once the flight was in the air, Dean-Shannon approached the woman, and sat in the aisle to hold her hand and talk to her.
He explained everything that was going on; the sounds, the turbulence, everything to help calm her down and reassure her of her safety.
Another passenger captured the heartwarming and touching moment.
Dean-Shannon seems to have found his calling.