An Alabama man is ready to give a very special gift to children in need this holiday season after a year of collecting and fixing bicycles.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said Leon McClung, known as the Bicycle Man, gathers used bicycles and works on them until they are in good working condition and look good as new, all to turn around and give them to children that may not have anything under the tree for Christmas.
McClung includes a note of encouragement along with the bikes, which will be donated to children in several different counties.
Bikes will be available for children in need of a special gift at the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office from 8AM to 4PM, Monday through Friday.