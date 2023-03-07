It's been six months since 19-year-old MaKenna Purvis was last seen walking along a tree line in the Valley Head area of DeKalb County, Alabama, and investigators don't feel they're any closer to bringing her home.
Purvis was last seen on September 26, walking along a tree line near Inspec Drive in Valley Head.
"We conducted a massive search in that area," said Priscilla Padgett, the lead investigator on the case for the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office (AL). "No vehicles were seen in the area as to her being picked up."
Padgett told Local 3 News they plan to expand the search to cover more ground around where Purvis was last seen.
More than 30 search crew members searched the woods near the area in October, but they didn't find anything that pointed to where she may have gone.
Pagett said they would revisit the woods soon and widen the search area.
"Her family is extremely worried," she said. "They said it is not like her to go this long without contacting someone."
Purvis' family said they were not sure why she was there. They reported her missing two weeks after she was last seen. Investigators said they originally believed she may have gone off with someone, but now they're not so sure.
"There were times when her family might not hear from her for a few days or something," Padgett said. "But we're going on well over 20 weeks now and her family is extremely worried."
Padgett gave Local 3 News a mission for Purvis if she's reading this now.
"MaKenna, please, please notify us," she said. "Your family is extremely worried about you. We need you home. We need you home safe."