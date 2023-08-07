Newly filed court documents show Jessie Kelly confessed to law enforcement officers that she and her mother, Loretta Carr, killed Mary Elizabeth Isbell.
Kelly also told investigators where to find Isbell’s body.
In the new document, an investigator says Kelly confessed to going to Isbell’s home, beating her in the head with a pistol, forcing her to shower and throwing her phone in a fireplace.
They then put Loretta’s clothes on Isbell and pushed her off the cliff as she “begged for her life.”
Kelly says the plan was to make it look like a suicide.
The motive for the crime is still unknown.