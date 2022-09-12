DEFYING ODDS: Soddy Daisy Woman Dies Twice, and Lives to Tell the Tale

A young woman out of Soddy Daisy is doing more than doctors expected after a nearly fatal car accident.
While in the hospital, she died and came back to life twice.
Most people know her as 'Duck'; She is known for her love of softball and coaching 12-U with the youth in Soddy Daisy.
The night of the accident, Duck was leaving a doctor's appointment with a friend. Their car veered off the road and landed in a ditch.
Shortly after, another car traveling in the opposite direction plowed into them, pinning Duck inside.
During her near-death experience, there is only one thing that she can recount—seeing her two grand-fathers who have already passed on.
Duck was in the hospital for nearly two months. She had three major brain bleeds, a shattered pelvis, and a list of other injuries.
Her journey to recovery has been long. She is an inspiration to those who've watched her from beginning to end.
Duck now attends Cleveland State Community College playing on the softball team as a pitcher, first and third baseman
She wants to remind those she encounters never to take life for granted because it could all disappear at any moment.