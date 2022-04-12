Happy Tuesday, everyone!
Our Tuesday will feature a few scattered showers & rumbles early, followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Temperatures will rebound back into the mid to upper 70s for highs.
Wednesday will feature partly cloudy, warm, and windy conditions. Highs will soar to near 80. Our next storm system approaches late Wednesday into Thursday bringing the chance for a line of weakening showers & storms. We do have a level 2/5 risk for a few strong storms during that timeframe. The main threat would be straight-line winds. Hopefully the storms will weaken before arriving during that time, but we will keep a close-eye on things.
We get a brief dry period for late Thursday thru Friday, before more unsettled weather arrives for our Easter weekend. Still too early for specific details, but rain will likely be in or near the area, before a stronger front arrives Monday!