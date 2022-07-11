Good morning, after a very hot week last week, this week won’t seem too bad. The air will still be muggy the first few days, but the temperatures won’t be as hot. Today will top out in the mid to upper 80s. Expect mostly cloudy skies in the morning and even a few sprinkles possible. Clouds will gradually decrease through the day, allowing for more and more sunshine. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and hot – highs in the low 90s with a heat index around 100. There will be a small chance for a spotty shower/storm (10%). It will be the hottest day of the week.
Then, a cold front will slowly pass our area Tuesday night through Wednesday, triggering scattered showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s. Thursday will be mostly sunny again with only an isolated shower, and the humidity will have dropped slightly. Highs will be near 88. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be summertime normal with highs in the upper 80s to 90, a mix of sun and clouds, and a few isolated showers/storms.