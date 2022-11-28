Good morning, today will begin with clouds across the area that will gradually decrease, becoming mostly sunny for your Monday. Highs will range from the upper 50s to the low 60s – around 61 in Chattanooga. Tonight will have some clouds and patchy fog with lows in the mid-30s to low 40s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny early with increasing clouds in the afternoon. It’ll be a mild day with highs in the mid-60s. Then, Tuesday night rain and storms will enter our area from the west. There will be a significant severe weather threat for northern Mississippi to the Memphis area on Tuesday. By the time the system reaches us, the concern for severe weather will be much lower. However, we will certainly watch it over the next two days for Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
The cold front will sweep through on Wednesday morning, so our high on Wednesday around 60 will likely occur in the late morning with falling temperatures the rest of the day. Then, temperatures will drop to below freezing Wednesday night with Thursday’s highs only in the upper 40s to 50. Friday will be cold again in the morning with afternoon temperatures in the mid-50s. Both Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny.