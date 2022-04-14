Happy Thursday, everyone! It’s a damp start to our Thursday, but look for decreasing clouds and mild conditions this afternoon. Highs should warm into the 60s along the Plateau, and 70s elsewhere.
We get a brief dry period this afternoon thru Friday, before more unsettled weather arrives for our Easter weekend. Right now, looks like a complex of storms will drop through the area Saturday, followed by a spotty shower chance on Easter Sunday. The Easter weekend weather does look unsettled, so expect more adjustments to the forecast over the next few days.
Next week looks a cooler, with rain chances on Monday and again on Thursday.