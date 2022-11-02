Good morning, today will have clouds in the morning and nice sunshine in the afternoon. Morning hours will be overcast to mostly cloudy with a small chance for a spotty light shower/sprinkle. By noon, clouds will already be breaking to partly sunny and will continue to decrease for more and more blue sky in the afternoon. Highs today will be from 70-75. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Thursday and Friday will be beautiful days with plentiful sunshine and highs in the mid-70s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers. Sunday should go from mostly to partly cloudy with additional isolated showers possible. Both days will be warm in the mid to upper 70s.
Similar weather will continue on Monday with a partly sunny sky, a few spotty showers, and highs near 78. Then, Tuesday will have more sun and will be warm in the mid-70s.