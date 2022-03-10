Today will be pleasant with decreasing clouds, gradually becoming mostly sunny. It’ll warm to mild temperatures in the afternoon from 60-65. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Friday will be nice during the daytime with a mix of sun and clouds and warmer near 68. A couple of spotty showers will be possible early in the evening. Then, after about 8pm, rain showers will increase across the area. A cold front will sweep in overnight, and we’re still expecting the transition to wintry mix early Saturday morning, followed by snow showers. Moisture should be out of here by late morning with cold and clearing skies for the afternoon. Like most of our events, the best chances for accumulations will be the higher elevations. There are more questions for valley locations, but McMinn, Meigs, and Rhea Counties have the greatest potential to see snow sticking in valleys. Snowfall rates will need to overcome the warm ground of recent days.
It will be much colder on Saturday with daytime highs struggling to reach the mid-30s. Then, Saturday night into Sunday morning will be frigid with lows in the teens to 20. Sunday will be sunny and reach the low 50s.