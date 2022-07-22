Good morning, today will be partly cloudy and hot – highs in the low to mid-90s. The afternoon humidity won’t be quite as bad, so heat index values should max out in the upper 90s to 100. Clouds will gradually decrease this morning into the afternoon with some lingering the longest for areas south of Chattanooga. Today will be a much quieter day compared to yesterday. However, a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible, most likely for our eastern mountain communities. Hot for early Friday evening plans with temperatures dropping through the 80s as the night progresses. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Saturday and Sunday will both be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s, heat indices at 100+. Both days only have a spotty shower chance. Overall, a dry, hot, summer weekend to enjoy!
Monday will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid-90s and a few isolated showers and storms. The hot weather will continue with highs in the 90s and daily scattered storm chances for the rest of next week.