On Tuesday, Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency across Georgia due to the potential impact of Hurricane Idalia, scheduled to make landfall Wednesday morning. This declaration triggers important consumer protections championed by Commissioner King, which were signed into law in 2020 and 2021.
Senate Bill 391 allows for the early refill of a 30-day prescription, regardless of when it was last fulfilled, for a Georgia resident of a county either under a state of emergency declared by the Governor or a hurricane warning from the National Weather Service. It also allows Commissioner King to extend this early prescription refill waiver by 15-day or 30-day increments, if necessary.
House Bill 254 bans public adjusters from soliciting or attempting to solicit a client for employment during the progress of a loss-producing natural disaster occurrence, which is defined as any natural disaster for which a state of emergency is proclaimed by the Governor.
“It’s important to protect Georgians at their most vulnerable in times like these,” said Commissioner King. “These measures are designed to make sure everyone is taken care of during a national disaster.”