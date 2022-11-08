UPDATE: Incumbent Governor Bill Lee never really trailed in Tuesday night's contest. The Republican handily defeated challenger Democrat Dr. Jason Martin and a field of eight independents. The result was not surprising, perhaps, in a state where the GOP holds a super majority in both houses of the General Assembly.
Governor Lee took the stage at his victory party around a quarter 'til nine, Eastern Time, and spoke to his faithful for about ten minutes. He brought his wife Maria up to the microphones, about halfway through, for a few remarks of thanks.
The Tennessee First Lady, who has been battling cancer, said she was overwhelmed and humbled by the well-wishes, support, and prayers offered on her behalf.
READ MORE | Decision 2022 Election results
The governor said the margin of victory shows how people viewed the successes of his administration. "In a republic," Gov. Lee said, "the people decide what happens by choosing leaders whose ideas they like the best. And tonight, and evidently all across the country, the people have spoken clearly. And we are expecting to win by a large margin and then makes me feel good. While it feels good, it's important because what it means is that our ideas have resonated with people from one end of the state to the other."
He went on to praise his staff and complimented them on another winning positive-only campaign. Lee addressed those who did not vote for him, early on. "I want you to know that I take, very seriously, the responsibility that I have to be the governor for all of Tennessee," he explained. "Because we all do want the same thing. I've said this a hundred times before. People want a good job and a good school for their kid and a safe neighborhood. I wake up every day thinking about that. We've gotten a whole lot done in the last four years, but I decided to run again because I think we have a lot more work to do and I thank you for giving me the chance."
Lee said the state's economy has remained strong, despite the national headwinds. He touted his administration's investments in education and promised a priority for the next four years: a pledge to figure out a way to invest in infrastructure, roads, and bridges without raising taxes or going into debt.
Citing a new resident he said he had met on the campaign trail, a man who had moved from New York, Gov. Lee said, "Four years ago, I said that I believed that Tennessee could lead the country, and I think that we are. Thousands of people are flocking to this state because Tennessee reminds them that America hasn't lost our way."
Bill Lee is Tennessee's 50th Governor. These next four years will be his last as state executive. Governors in the Volunteer State are term-limited.