Negotiations between Donald Trump’s lawyers and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office over the details of his surrender are expected to continue into next week, a source with knowledge of the talks tells CNN.
This means the former president’s surrender is expected next week – not Thursday or Friday – before the August 25 deadline.
CNN previously reported on Wednesday that talks were underway between Trump’s team and Willis’ prosecutors.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
