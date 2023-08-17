The strengths and weaknesses of the Georgia election meddling case against Trump and his allies

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gave former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants until August 25 at noon to voluntarily surrender.

Negotiations between Donald Trump’s lawyers and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office over the details of his surrender are expected to continue into next week, a source with knowledge of the talks tells CNN.

This means the former president’s surrender is expected next week – not Thursday or Friday – before the August 25 deadline.

CNN previously reported on Wednesday that talks were underway between Trump’s team and Willis’ prosecutors.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

