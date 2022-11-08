Tennessee state Representative Greg Martin is running for re-election.
Martin, a Republican, was appointed to the 26th district seat after Robin Smith resigned.
The district includes the Hixson area among others. He is also a Hamilton County Commissioner, but has pledged to resign that seat if elected to the Tennessee State Legislature.
He is running against Democratic challenger Allison Gorman.
If Martin does leave county commission, the 10 other commissioners will appoint a new person to that seat.