Donald Trump’s valet, Walt Nauta, has pleaded not guilty to new charges in the case accusing the ex-president of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Florida estate. The Mar-a-Lago property manager, Carlos De Oliveira, had his arraignment postponed because he still has not secured a Florida-based attorney. Trump waived his right to appear Thursday in federal court in Fort Pierce. The judge accepted a not guilty plea the Republican former president made in court papers last week. De Oliveira’s failure to finalize local counsel marks the latest delay in the case, scheduled to go to trial in May. A Florida-based attorney appeared with De Oliveira on Thursday but hadn’t been retained on the case.