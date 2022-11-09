ELX 2022 TN State House Dist. 26 Gorman vs Martin race

UPDATE: Tennessee state Representative Greg Martin handily defeated Democratic challenger Allison Gorman.

Martin, a Republican, was appointed to the 26th district seat after Robin Smith resigned.

The district includes the Hixson area among others. He is also a Hamilton County Commissioner, but has pledged to resign that seat if elected to the Tennessee State Legislature.

If Martin does leave county commission, the 10 other commissioners will appoint a new person to that seat.