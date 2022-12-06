The Justice Department said Tuesday that it was sending federal election monitors to voting sites in four Georgia counties for Tuesday’s Senate runoff: Cobb County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County and Macon-Bibb County.
The practice of DOJ organizing federal monitors at election sites traces back to the 1965 passage of the Voting Rights Act. The monitors include personnel from the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division and from its US Attorneys’ Offices.
A Georgia election official said the winner in Tuesday's runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican nominee Hershel Walker might not be known on election night after record early voter turnout.
"We're preparing for, you know, it being a very tight race," Georgia secretary of state’s chief operating officer Gabriel Sterling told CNN. "I anticipate we may not know on Tuesday night. It just, it really depends because it's up to the voters and they're, and they're showing up in droves."
More than 1.8 million Georgians have voted so far, as of Dec. 3, with about 300,000 people voting early each day last week — setting records for the largest single-day early voting turnout in state history. Early voting for the runoff ended on Friday.
"There's obviously a lot of enthusiasm," Sterling said. "Both Democrats and Republicans can point to the turnout models and say, 'that's good for us,' so nobody knows what's going to happen."
A tight race: Before any votes are counted, CNN's recent poll of the Georgia Senate runoff showed Warnock narrowly leading Walker 52% to 48% among likely voters.
According to the survey, nearly half of those who backed Walker (47%) said their vote was more about opposition to Warnock than support for their candidate. And 52% said their vote was more to support Walker.
Warnock’s supporters broadly said they were casting ballots to support their candidate (83%) rather than to oppose Walker (17%).
That difference, the poll suggests, could be a factor in driving turnout in the race.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.