The final race of the 2022 election season will be decided Tuesday as Georgia votes to elect its next US Senator in a runoff election.
The Georgia midterms elections ended with a race that was essentially a tie - incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock bested Republican challenger Herschel Walker by a very small margin - 1,946,117 votes (49.4%) to 1,908,442 votes (48.5%), with Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver earning 81,365 votes (2.1%) of the vote.
In Georgia, a candidate must clear the 50% threshold to declare victory.
The months following the midterm have been filled with increasingly contentious ads, with each candidate taking shots at the other on a variety of topics.
Both Warnock and Walker drew on other, high profile politicians to assist in their campaigns.
Former President Barack Obama campaigned for Warnock twice in Georgia.
Walker called upon Sen. Lindsay Graham and newly-re-elected Gov. Brian Kemp to help gather support.