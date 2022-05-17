RALEIGH, N.C. — LGBTQ activist and local elected official Jasmine Beach-Ferrara has won the Democratic nomination for a congressional seat in far western North Carolina.
Beach-Ferrara got the most votes among six candidates in the 11th Congressional District Democratic primary. She raised the most campaign money among all of the competitors.
She’ll face the Republican nominee Chuck Edwards, who defeated incumbent Madison Cawthorn, in November in a district that leans to the right.
Beach-Ferrara is a minister, Buncombe County commissioner and executive director of the Campaign for Southern Equality in Asheville. Her group helped pushed for same-sex marriage in North Carolina a decade ago.
Beach-Ferrara got in the race 14 months ago, criticizing at the time Cawthorn for his speech at the “Stop the Steal” rally just before the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
