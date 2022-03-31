Local 3 News is teaming up with the Chattanooga Times Free Press to host a debate between the three Republican candidates for Hamilton County mayor and we’re asking residents to suggest questions.
The debate between Matt Hullander of Chattanooga, Sabrena Smedley of Ooltewah and Weston Wamp of Chattanooga will be from 5 to 6 p.m. on April 11.
It will be broadcast live on Local 3 News at 5:00, live streamed on the Local 3 News website and by the Times Free Press at timesfreepress.com.
The debate will be moderated by Local 3’s David Carroll and Dave Flessner of the Times Free Press. It will not include Democrat Matt Adams because he has no opposition in the May 3 primary.
The candidates will answer a list of questions compiled by journalists and those submitted by Hamilton County residents.
If you have questions, please submit them to mayoraldebate@local3news.com by 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5.
