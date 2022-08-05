UPDATE: Weston Wamp (R) defeated Matt Adams (D) Thursday night in the race for mayor of Hamilton County. Wamp garnered 28,188 votes and Adams received 20,494.
This is the first time a new mayor has been elected since 2011. Jim Coppinger has held the office since then.
Weston thanked his campaign and voters at the Edwin Hotel Thursday night and said he was grateful for the opportunity to serve. He is looking forward to helping people who have never really had anybody in their corners.
Public education has been at the center of his campaign and he hopes to get to work at improving schools soon.
"Couple months you're going to see us take a real aggressive approach to looking at ways to bring more private sector companies -- I think they want to participate, they want to give students in our public school system an opportunity to gain a new set of skills, start working at the end of high school, we started talking about stuff like that. It won't take us long to put a task force together to look at the facilities across our school system," Wamp said.
Wamp will be sworn in September 1st.
PREVIOUS STORY: The race for mayor in Hamilton County has come down to Democrat Matt Adams and Republican nominee Weston Wamp.
As many voters know, this race has heated up in the past week with drama surrounding the new Lookouts Stadium, which is pretty much already a done deal.
Matt Adams is for it and Weston Wamp is against.
The drama comes in when Matt Adams got his hands on some emails within the last week that show Wamp was originally for the stadium but then was denied a job in the organization, which is why Adams believes he is against it now. Commission approved the stadium Wednesday, so it shouldn’t matter whether the candidate is for or against the stadium.
Weston Wamp has experience in the business sector and has focused much of his campaign on public education. He wants to invest in Hamilton County Schools and provide more opportunities for students after graduation who don’t want to go to college.
Matt Adams has said he wants equitable investment in Hamilton County Schools and to spend education funds better. He doesn’t want students’ zip codes to determine the quality of their education. He also wants community engagement and efficient communication between governmental bodies.
Neither are for a tax increase.