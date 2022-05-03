UPDATE: Hamilton County will soon have a new mayor for the first time in over a decade.
Tuesday night, voters narrowed down the selection.
Weston Wamp is the apparent winner of the GOP primary in the race for Hamilton County Mayor with 14,425 votes.
Sabrena Smedley finishes second with 14,104 votes.
Matt Hullander came in third with 12,170 votes.
Wamp will move on to the general election to face Democrat Matt Adams.
PREVIOUS UPDATE: Tuesday night, GOP Hamilton County Mayoral candidate Matt Hullander issued a statement saying:
“The voters spoke tonight and I am grateful for the opportunity the past few months have provided. We stayed true to our promise of staying positive. We weren’t deterred by the attack ads, lies or skewed polling in the final days of this campaign. I’m grateful for the many volunteers who shared this campaign with me. I’ll never forget all you’ve done. One thing I’ve learned is that truth and integrity go hand in hand. Both of those are intact for me and I’ll sleep well tonight knowing the future is in far bigger hands than mine.”
PREVIOUS STORY: Hamilton County will have a new mayor for the first time in over a decade. Jim Coppinger has been the mayor since 2011.
Tuesday, a new Republican nominee will be elected. It’s between Matt Hullander, Sabrena Smedley, and Weston Wamp. All have campaigned hard for the last few months.
Matt Hullander is a business man. He graduated from Ooltewah High School and Chattanooga State. He has a successful track record in business, buying Hullco in 2007 and selling it last year. His company was named “Best Place to Work in Hamilton County.” He believes the government should have limited involvement in our lives, is pro-life, and supports gun rights.
“When I go around the county and I meet with a lot of the department heads — I don’t know that anyone knows the vision of Hamilton County. I want to bring that leadership and build a team where everyone knows what the vision of the county is, what mission we’re on, what values do we have," Hullander told us.
His main priority, if elected, is public safety. He will also work on infrastructure, specifically improving our sewers. He will also invest in our schools by meeting educational needs while staying within the budget.
“We’re doing this for the right reasons. I’ve ran a positive campaign. I want to show the next generation you can win a race by taking the high road," he said.
Sabrena Smedley has served two terms on county commission and been the chair twice. She has built businesses and has her MBA.
“We all put our resumes out there, and I’ve said throughout this campaign that I’ve got the business experience, I ran two small businesses. If education is important, I have an MBA. What I have that the other two candidates don’t have is my eight years of government experience," Smedley told us.
Her biggest priority is public safety as well. She has been endorsed by police groups. She would also like to see more parental involvement in schools and increase teacher pay. She lives in Ooltewah and is very active in the community.
“Do a real assessment of county government. I’ve kind of been doing a listening tour going through this process. I’ve met with our volunteer fire departments, our EMS, our marine rescue," Smedley said.
Weston Wamp has experience in business, but one of his biggest priorities on the campaign trail has been preparing students for careers. He believes that is the key to lowering crime and improving the work force.
“We’re in this only to improve public education, and build a work force that allows our economy to grow that ultimately will come full circle and lower crime. So we’ve run a campaign that is based on the issues. We put a platform out at the beginning," Wamp told us.
Wamp wants there to be more accountability and transparency in government. He also wants to focus on the future — by that he means looking at our roads, wastewater, and school facilities.
“We’ll just do it all very differently. People across the country but even in this community have been given a lot of reasons not to trust politicians, and so we’ve gone in saying that the passion and effort of the county mayor should be a reflection of the budget that the county mayor authors, which is 64 percent public education," Wamp said.
Wamp graduated from UT-Knoxville and has four young children.