UPDATE: Steve Crump will get another eight years as District Attorney General in the 10th Judicial District.
He will defeat Challenger Stephen Hatchett to get another term for the chief law enforcement officer in the district covering Bradley, Polk, McMinn and Monroe Counties.
#BREAKING: “It’s over.”Stephen Hatchett told me there’s not enough votes for him to win the race, meaning Steve Crump will be elected to another eight years as the District Attorney for the area. @Local3News pic.twitter.com/1dXGMyV6t0— Liam Collins Local 3 (@LiamLocal3) May 4, 2022
"We ran a great race but at the end of the day the voters spoke and we respect their decision,” Hatchett told Local 3 News.
Hatchett added he was surprised by low voter turnout, and suggested that may have contributed to his loss.
"I am very grateful to the people for the district for trusting me again. It was a hard fought campaign, but I look forward to getting back to work,” Crump said.
There are no democratic candidates in the race. Crump will be sworn-in in September.
--
In one of the most contentious elections in the Tennessee Valley, voters in the 10th Judicial District will find out who will serve the next eight years as district attorney general.
Steve Crump, the current district attorney for Bradley, McMinn, Polk, and Monroe Counties, and Stephen Hatchett are competing in the Republican Primary.
Crump was appointed to the job in 2014 by Gov. Bill Haslam and was elected in his own right that same year. Hatchett was a child sex prosecutor from 2006-2011 in Bradley County before practicing privately as a criminal defense attorney.
“You have crime going up, you have an increasing drug activity," said Hatchett. "You have just a lot of things that just need to be done better.”
Crump has denied the data Hatchett has used to support that claim and adds that crime rates have gone down since he has been in office.
“If you talk to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy, he’ll tell you that the crime rate is actually half of what it was," said Crump. "And he bases that off of the number of calls he gets, not on the number of calls that are reported.”
The race has gotten quite heated over the last few months, with both candidates exchanging blows between the two.
"You can say anything you want to," said Crump. "But the bottom line is that in any county in this district, you can get a trial date within 60 days of when you’re asking. There is no backlog.”
But Hatchett said he has noticed a lot of issues in the criminal justice system while practicing criminal defense law privately.
"Spending a lot of time in our court system over the last eight years, I’ve got a first-hand look at some of the issues that exist, the back-log that exists, and the inefficiency that exists," Hatchett said.
Crump's office was responsible for the prosecution of James Carpenter, the daycare worker who admitted to investigators he was drinking on the job when a fire broke out in February.
He was originally charged with 27 counts of child neglect. In March, however, a judge dismissed Carpenter's charges, saying the children were not in his care, and therefore, he cannot be charged with child neglect.
"I suppose time will tell if we were right or if he was right," said Crump. "But I believe my opinion is correct. I respect Judge Randolph very much, but I believe he was wrong in this case.”
Local 3 News was the first to report Carpenter had been re-indicted by a Bradley County grand jury in April. He now faces 27 counts of child endangerment and an additional count of reckless burning, for the first time being accused of starting the fire, himself.
"Was it charged incorrectly? Based on what the judge ruled, that’s what it sounded like," said Hatchett. "You have a lot of concern in the community that they’re not being handled correctly."
No Democratic candidate has qualified for the ballot, meaning whoever wins Tuesday will be elected to the office. Either Crump or Hatchett will be sworn in in September.
"I want people to judge me in the exact same way that I’m judging the performance we’ve had for the last eight years," said Hatchett. "If crime rates are up, if drug activity rates are up, if people are losing faith in the justice system, then they need a new district attorney then just the same as I say they do now.”
“I ran this campaign in a way that stayed true absolutely to what I said from the very beginning, which was I was only going to talk about my record," said Crump. "And that’s what I’ve done, despite the fact that we’ve endured months of negative attacks.”